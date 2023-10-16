DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Don't Make Plans
Presented by Stratøs
Michigan native Stratøs is a saxophonist, composer, producer, and photographer whose presence on the Los Angeles scene is rapidly growing. Having embraced the melodies of the Cool School early in his development, Str
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.