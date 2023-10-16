DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Don't Make Plans

The Stowaway
Mon, 16 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Don't Make Plans

Presented by Stratøs

Michigan native Stratøs is a saxophonist, composer, producer, and photographer whose presence on the Los Angeles scene is rapidly growing. Having embraced the melodies of the Cool School early in his development, Str Read more

The Stowaway

Venue

The Stowaway

416 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.