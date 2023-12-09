Top track

Black Russian

DVS1 + Hylall

IBOAT
Sat, 9 Dec, 11:59 pm
DJBordeaux
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

.

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par IBOAT.

Lineup

DVS1

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Doors open11:59 pm

