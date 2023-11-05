Top track

Cumgirl8 + Miss Tiny

Green Door Store
Sun, 5 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event is part of Mutations Festival.

This ticket will allow entry into this stage only and access to these three artists only.

CUMGIRL8 - 10:15pm to 11:00pm

MISS TINY - 9:10pm to 9:50pm

CUCAMARAS - 8:15pm to 8:45pm

Doors Open - 8:00pm

For full d...

Presented by FORM x DIY.

Lineup

Cucamaras, Miss Tiny, cumgirl8

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

