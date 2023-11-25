DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Festive Open House

Headrow House
Sat, 25 Nov, 12:00 pm
ArtLeeds
About

Welcome to our Festive Open House traders

12pm - 4pm Free Entry at Headrow House Beer Hall.

This is an all ages event.

Presented by Super Friendz.

Lineup

4
Sex Slugs And Rock & Roll, Rebecca Buchanan, Rozie Brindle and 4 more

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open12:00 pm
150 capacity

