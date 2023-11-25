Top track

Camelphat

KOKO
Sat, 25 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £25.77

About

Grammy award nominated duo, Camelphat, debut the theatre on 25th November.

Fresh from the announcement of their second album and stand out Pacha residency with everyone from Stephan Bodzin, Jimi Jules, Layla Benitez, Kolsch and Red Axes, it's a pleasure t...

Presented by KOKO.

Lineup

Camelphat

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open10:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

