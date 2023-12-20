Top track

Lucilla - Tutti gli animali - Cantan con me

Lucilla Show

Parco Della Musica e Della Scienza
Wed, 20 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsCarmiano
€20

About

Lucilla live, uno spettacolo divertente coinvolgente e interattivo destinato a bambini e famiglie con canzoni coreografie e tante sorprese. Laureata in scienze dell'educazione Lucilla riunisce le grandi passioni che sempre l'hanno accompagnata, il canto,***...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Tsunami Concerti.
Lineup

Lucilla

Venue

Parco Della Musica e Della Scienza

Via Giuseppe Grassi, 73041 Carmiano Lecce, Italy
Doors open5:15 pm

