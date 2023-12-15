Top track

Marten Yorgantz - Ammenaïn Serdov (De Tout Coeur) (With All My Heart)

The Beirut Groove Collective

EartH
Fri, 15 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£12.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event will take place in EartH Kitchen.

Now entering its 14th year, the Beirut Groove Collective is a collective of vinyl DJs, crate diggers, music obsessives and artists. For over a decade, the BGC has thrown one of the SWANA region’s most popular u...

Presented by The Beirut Groove Collective.

Lineup

Ernesto Chahoud, Natalie Shooter, Tom Ravenscroft

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Accessibility information

