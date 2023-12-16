DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mark Mallman Presents: Peace on Earth (7th Annual Rock Concert of Joy)

Icehouse
Sat, 16 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
From $20.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

8PM DOORS // 9PM SHOWTIME

Join Minneapolis rock legend, Mark Mallman, for his annual holiday celebration of peace, love and understanding. Enjoy special guests and heartwarming surprises in this special secular seasonal.

Mark Mallman is a composer, influ...

All ages
Presented by Icehouse.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Mark Mallman

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.