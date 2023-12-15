Top track

Hiroko Yamamura/Ron Like Hell/Kilopatrah Jones

H0l0
Fri, 15 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hiroko Yamamura is sliding through H0l0 on Friday, December 15th with Ron Like Hell & Kilopatrah Jones!!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by MeanRed.

Lineup

Hiroko Yamamura, Ron Like Hell

Venue

H0l0

1090 Wyckoff Ave, Queens, NY 11385, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

