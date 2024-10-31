DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Prima Doña Cabaret

Doña
Thu, 31 Oct 2024, 7:00 pm
TheatreLondon
From £13.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Grab a mezcal and get ready to tickle your taco at this sparkling new offering from your friendly neighbourhood queerdos. Putting women first, these fierce females are here to bring premium quality burlesque and cabaret to East London.

Bad bitches only x...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Belle de Beauvoir & Beatrix Valhalla
Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

