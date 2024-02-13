DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Malevaje “40 años sobre los escenarios"

Sala Clamores
Tue, 13 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

MALEVAJE. LOS 40

Hace casi 40 años, un grupo de amigos, músicos, emprendimos lo que iba a ser una aventura maravillosa.

A petición de otro amigo, que regentaba un local musical, nos juntamos para interpretar viejos tangos con un aire nuevo. Todos eran mú...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.