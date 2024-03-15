DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Joy Anonymous

Badaboum
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€25.30
Après avoir fait les premières parties de The Streets, Fred again.. ou encore Skrillex, le duo Joy (Anonymous) part en tournée en Europe dès le début d’année 2024. Ils joueront leur deuxième album « Cult Classic », sorti aujourd’hui (3 novembre), ainsi que...

AEG PRESENTS FRANCE PRESENTE

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

