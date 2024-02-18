DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Katie Green: Work In Progress

The Bill Murray
Sun, 18 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Come watch Katie figure her life out on stage while she works out material for her next show about coming of age moments/ adulting. Topics will include: being awkward, dating, her Quinceañera, adapting to life in the UK, and probably being stressed out abo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Katie Green

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

