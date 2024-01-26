Top track

Televised Mind - Masks

Televised Mind w/The Outers & The Rambling Club live FREE SHOW

The Finsbury
Fri, 26 Jan, 7:30 pm
About

Gotobeat is excited to present Minds Idle with guests live in The Finsbury on Friday January 26th.

TELEVISED MIND – With steadfast support from BBC Introducing and recent features on Tom Robinson’s BBC 6 Music Introducing Mixtape, Absolute Radio (Frank Sk...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The outers, The Rambling Club

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

