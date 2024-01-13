Top track

HARRY

Minds Idle w/ Jack Ferry and bird house live

The Finsbury
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gotobeat is excited to present Minds Idle with guests live in The Finsbury on Saturday January 13th.

MINDS IDLE – Quirky art pop with all the charm of a mid 2000s British Channel 4 comedy.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Minds Idle, Jack Ferry, bird house

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

