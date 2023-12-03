DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join an outstanding line-up of comedy with Sunday Special at Up The Creek - Voted the UK's No.1 comedy night by the Guardian.
Star of Mock the Week, QI, Late Night Mash, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order and her Amazon Prime comedy special - OLGA KOCH drops...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.