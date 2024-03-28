DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bull

Windmill Brixton
Thu, 28 Mar 2024, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

York-based quintet Bull’s mission is simply to make the music they wanted to listen to, inspired by their 90’s heroes such Pavement, Yo La Tengo and the Pixies.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

BULL

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.