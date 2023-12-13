DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Frank Malachi - Quantum Happiness

Folklore Hoxton
Wed, 13 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Frank Malachi presents their EP Quantum Happiness, a reflection on sentience, artificiality and virtual immersiveness. The album is a journey through the arpeggiated wave-forms of the Omnichord recapturing much of the 80's nostalgia. Pedalled by the era of...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Folklore Hoxton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Frank Malachi, Bella Unwin

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.