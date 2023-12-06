Top track

Whitelands - Sentences

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Remedy: Sonic Cathedral Christmas

Signature Brew Haggerston
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Whitelands - Sentences
Got a code?

About

John Kennedy presents a very special edition of The Remedy. A collaboration night with the wonderful people at Sonic Cathedral.

“Delighted to invite the brilliant Sonic Cathedral Records to celebrate Christmas with The Remedy by bringing two of their fine...

This is an 18+ event
The Remedy with inFireworks and Sonic Cathedral

Lineup

Whitelands, deary

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.