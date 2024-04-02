Top track

IDK

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Van Houten

The Hope & Ruin
Tue, 2 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

IDK
Got a code?

About

Van Houten’s core is based on life long friendship, an inability to exist without each other, and an obsession with creating a sonic mixing pot of intimate lo-fi rock + cavernous Shoegaze. Their sound envelops the listener, combining upbeat pop melodies an...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.

Lineup

Van Houten

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.