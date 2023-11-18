DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Davide Marini, classe 1988, è uno stand up comedian, creator, doppia- tore e autore romano.
A novembre 2019 partecipa al programma "Italian stand up", dove registra 25 minuti del suo spettacolo (trasmessi più volte nel canale 63 "Zelig tv").
Negli anni s...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.