DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Free Admission with Purchase of Koyo's new LP Would You Miss It? through Brain Dead. Album Out on Pure Noise Records. Limited 2 per a person.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.