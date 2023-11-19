Top track

KOYO - Would You Miss It? Record Release (Unplugged)

Brain Dead Fabrications
Sun, 19 Nov, 3:00 pm
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Free Admission with Purchase of Koyo's new LP Would You Miss It? through Brain Dead. Album Out on Pure Noise Records. Limited 2 per a person.

All Ages
Presented by Brain Dead, LLC.
Lineup

Koyo

Venue

Brain Dead Fabrications

3819 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90026, United States
Doors open3:00 pm

