Troxy Wurlitzer LIVE ft. Robert Wolfe

Troxy
Sun, 7 Jan 2024, 2:30 pm
About

Robert Wolfe is one of the leading Wurlitzer virtuosos, a true master of the art and will play music guaranteed to get your feet tapping, tug at your heart strings and leave you on a high. At the age of sixteen, Robert became the youngest musician at that...

This is a 6+ event.
Presented by COS.

Lineup

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open2:30 pm
Event ends6:30 pm
Accessibility information

