Il Mondo È Come Te Lo Metti in Testa

Giovanni Truppi

Monk - Sala Teatro
Tue, 5 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Il Mondo È Come Te Lo Metti in Testa
About

“Il Mondo è come te lo metti in testa” pubblicato nel 2013 per I Miracoli – Jaba Jaba Music, segna un punto di svolta fondamentale nel percorso musicale del cantautore napoletano. Un album in cui l’essenza musicale di Giovanni trova posto per esprimersi: l...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Lineup

Giovanni Truppi

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

