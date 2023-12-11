DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jacob Hatton: The Hour of England's Greatest Need

The Bill Murray
Mon, 11 Dec, 5:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Hastings Fringe Best Newcomer Finalist 2022 and Daily Telegraph Best Jokes of the Edinburgh Fringe listed comedian Jacob Hatton returns with a WIP show about home. England. A place he really likes despite *gestures vaguely at literally everything*. Expect...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Jacob Hatton

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open4:30 pm

