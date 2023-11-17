DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bingo Loco NYC

The Brooklyn Monarch
Fri, 17 Nov, 8:00 pm
SocialNew York
$42.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
💰General Admission: Starting at $30 per person

🗓️Schedule:

Friday, November 17th at Brooklyn Monarch

⏰8:00 PM - 9:30 PM

📍Locations:

Brooklyn Monarch: 23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206

Mulchay's Pub and Concert Hall: 3232 Railroad Ave, Wantagh, NY 1...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by 23 Meadow LLC dba The Monarch New York.

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

