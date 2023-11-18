Top track

Ram Pam Pam Reggaeton Party

Solum Paris
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
From €12.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

RAM PAM PAM REGGAETON PARTY au SOLUM * Pont Alexandre 3 *
La plus grosse soirée 100% Reggaeton | Latino | Hiphop | Afro de Paris
Le meilleur des sons actuels & des classiques de 23h30 à 05h30

RAM PAM PAM enfile ton style le plus piquant, prépare ton m...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Noctambuzz.

Lineup

DJ Hot Rod, Arthur Chaps

Venue

Solum Paris

Pont Alexandre III, 75008 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

