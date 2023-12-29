Top track

Sonny Fodera (support by My Pal Al, Firpo and Weissman)

Somewhere Nowhere NYC
Fri, 29 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
On Friday, December 29, Somewhere Nowhere NYC presents Sonny Fodera with support by My Pal Al, Firpo and Weissman.

To purchase a VIP Table: www.sevenrooms.com/events/somewherenowhere

All Bar Reservations Must Arrive Before Midnight For Guaranteed Entrance

This is a 21+ event (Valid Government issued ID required).
Presented by Somewhere Nowhere.
Lineup

Sonny Fodera, Firpo

Venue

Somewhere Nowhere NYC

112 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

