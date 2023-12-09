THE BRIDGE carte blanche « BriDJing womxn »

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
PROGRAMMATION :
B2B : BriDJing Womxn
Annonce TBA
Le 09/12, la Boule Noire renouvelle ses vœux de nuit en offrant carte blanche au projet « BriDJing womxn »
Cette initiative, portée par le festival Africolor, a pour objectif de favoriser l'émergence des...
