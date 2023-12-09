Top track

Sharouh - Khelli خلِّي (Musique de Fête, Vol. 3)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

THE BRIDGE carte blanche « BriDJing womxn »

La Boule Noire
Sat, 9 Dec, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sharouh - Khelli خلِّي (Musique de Fête, Vol. 3)
Got a code?

About

PROGRAMMATION :

B2B : BriDJing Womxn

Annonce TBA

Le 09/12, la Boule Noire renouvelle ses vœux de nuit en offrant carte blanche au projet « BriDJing womxn »

Cette initiative, portée par le festival Africolor, a pour objectif de favoriser l'émergence des...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Boule Noire.

Lineup

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.