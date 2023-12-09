DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rosadira Festival - Après Ski - Winter 2023

Rumerlo
Sat, 9 Dec, 10:00 am
GigsCortina d'Ampezzo
€28.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Rosadira Festival torna per la stagione invernale con un Après Ski di 9 ore, dalle 10 alle 19 direttamente sulle piste di Rumerlo.

I bracciali di Rosadira Festival si potranno ritirare anche all'ingresso dell'evento.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Rosadira Festival.

Venue

Rumerlo

Localita' Gilardon, 32043 Cortina d'Ampezzo Belluno, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.