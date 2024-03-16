Top track

Ben Hemsley - Bebé Música

Ben Hemsley & Guests in The Room by Gray Area

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After his last sold-out performance on The Roof, UK superstar Ben Hemsley returns to Brooklyn to take us on a musical joruney at Superior Ingredients.

Ben Hemsley represents a new wave of young electronic music artists who have emerged in the last couple...

This is a 21+ event
Gray Area & Superior Ingredients
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ben Hemsley

Venue

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

