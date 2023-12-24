DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gatos Pardos

Restaurante Negro
Sun, 24 Dec, 11:55 pm
DJBarcelona
€38.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Let´s spend the night together. Until 06:00h

No se venderán entradas en puerta- Se pedirá DNI

For VIP enquiries contact: georgina@grupotragaluz.com

Para mayores de 25 años (imprescindible traer DNI).
Organizado por Grupo Tragaluz.
Cucut

Restaurante Negro

Avinguda Diagonal 640, 08017 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:55 pm

