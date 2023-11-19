Top track

Thru Collected - A voce alta

Thru Collected: Il Grande Fulmine

DOPO Space
Sun, 19 Nov, 6:00 pm
FilmMilano
About

MI AMI e DR. MARTENS presentano

Il Grande Fulmine, il primo film del Thru Collected!

Proiezione in anteprima con sonorizzazione live.

Domenica 19 novembre | Dopo?, Milano

--- Domenica 19 novembre il Thru Collected al completo sonorizzerà dal viv...

Presentato da Better Days.

Lineup

Thru Collected, MIIN---AMOR

Venue

DOPO Space

Via Carlo Boncompagni, 51/10, 20139 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

