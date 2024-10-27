DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Schalk Bezuidenhout: Keeping Up

The Clapham Grand
Sun, 27 Oct 2024, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
From £23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
DOORS 6:30PM/ SHOW 7:30PM

Mick Perrin Worldwide presents

Schalk Bezuidenhout: Keeping Up

Newly married, Schalk feels older, wiser and much more mature (possibly), but all he

wants is to stay 'hip with the youth' Can he do it? Can he Keep Up?

As seen o...

15+
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

