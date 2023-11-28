DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Natasha Stagg and Jackie Wang

2220 Arts + Archives
Tue, 28 Nov, 7:30 pm
TalkLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Semiotext(e) and the Poetic Research Bureau present a night of readings and conversation at 2220 Arts+Archives with writers Natasha Stagg and Jackie Wang. Both writers have new collections published by Semiotext(e) this fall: Jackie Wang's intellectual*****...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Semiotext(e) and the Poetic Research Bureau
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.