Matt Mann Birthday Bash w/ Matt Mann and The Shine Runners

The Eighth Room
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNashville
$14.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Matt Mann and The Shine Runners are an American rock band residing in Nashville, TN. Formed in Los Angeles in November 2011 by singer/songwriter and Oklahoma native, Matt Mann, the band made the move to Music City in 2018. With influences ranging from the...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Eighth Room.

The Eighth Room

2106 8th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37204, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.