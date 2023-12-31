DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Full Fat Pop: New Years Eve 2023

Belgrave Music Hall
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
FULL FAT POP

New Years Eve 2023

w/ DMan & popdiggy

Free Tickets - Subject to capacity, ticket does not guarentee entry

This is a 18+ event.
Presented by Super Friendz.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dman, Popdiggy

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open10:00 pm
350 capacity

