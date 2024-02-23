Top track

Versus: Mick Jenkins

Musicbox Lisboa
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsLisbon
€34.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Versus: Mick Jenkins em Lisboa - DATA EXTRA - 23 de Fevereiro - Thank You For Waiting Tour.

Após os bilhetes para o concerto de Mick Jenkins em Lisboa, terem esgotado em duas semanas, sentimo-nos na obrigação de dar resposta, à enorme procura de quem não...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

