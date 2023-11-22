DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Max Winter, Imogen, Will Lister - Laylow Residency

Laylow
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Max Winter, IMOGEN and Will Lister perform at Laylow as part of their November Residency

+ Special Guests

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Max, IMOGEN and Will.

Lineup

Max Winter, Imogen, Will Lister

Venue

Laylow

10 Golborne Rd, London W10 5PE, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

