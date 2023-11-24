DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TETA RRUDA CLUB: (Yver, Las Dinamita, Inés Isla)

El Sótano
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:45 pm
PartyMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Bárbara García y María Ordóñez son LAS DINAMITA, dj´s y productoras multinstrumentalistas. Sus explosivas sesiones y live sets están cargadas de buen rollo y estilo propio. Su pasión y conocimiento sobre la música ha creado el tandem perfecto.

Bárbara tie...

Organizado por El Sótano.

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

