DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lawn Chair, Search Results, TV People

Windmill Brixton
Wed, 24 Jan, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

LAWN CHAIR (Germany) https://www.instagram.com/lawnchairmusic

German-American art-punk band Lawn Chair, from Cologne, owe much of their sound to the best bits of the hedonistic 80s, the decade of hairspray, neon lights and pathetic synthesisers and a soli...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

TV People, Search Results

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.