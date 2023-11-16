Top track

Ara Ke

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cult forfun by Femme Fatene

Siroco
Thu, 16 Nov, 11:45 pm
DJMadrid
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ara Ke
Got a code?

About

Cult.forfun by Femme Fatene

Somos una comunidad apasionada que entiende tus necesidades culturales y de entretenimiento. En nuestros eventos en vivo, reunimos a artistas y DJs independientes locales e internacionales, para crear experiencias únicas y refr...

Organizado por Siroco Club y Cult.forfun

Lineup

1
Safu, Femme Fatene, Sany Delitos and 1 more

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.