DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rock Night!

Off The Cuff
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

YIGIT CITAK

YIGIT CITAK ( silent “G” /jiːt/or "Yeet" ) is a multi-instrumentalist rock musician, singer-songwriter and producer from London. Studied Music theory and composition. He self released 17 singles and 3 albums and played all instruments and prod...

Presented by Off The Cuff.

Lineup

Yiğit Çıtak

Venue

Off The Cuff

Arch 654, 301-303 Railton Rd, Herne Hill, SE24 0JN
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.