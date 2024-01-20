Top track

Splitknuckle - Debut Album Release Show

Downstairs at the Dome
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bringing together some of the UK's hardest-hitting bands to celebrate the release of Splitknuckles debut album 'Breathing Through The Wound'.

14+ / U18s accompanied by an adult

Presented by SKC.

Lineup

Splitknuckle

Venue

Downstairs at the Dome

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

