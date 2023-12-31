DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NYE: A Disco Odyssey

Hootananny Brixton
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us on a Disco Odyssey this New Years Eve at Hoots 🕺 💃

Expect the finest live bands and DJs spinning Disco, Rare Grooves, Motown, Funk & Soul

We’ll be going into the late hours of the night with a extended late license until 5am

This one is for al...

Hootananny Brixton
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.