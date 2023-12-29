Top track

Jazz Fusic

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Minimal Effort: Enzo Siragusa (Extended Set)

1720
Fri, 29 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $33.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jazz Fusic
Got a code?

About

.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Minimal Effort & Front Left
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Adam Rose, Matt Egbert, Enzo Siragusa

Venue

1720

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
854 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.