Patrick Mason

Hard Club
Sat, 23 Dec, 11:45 pm
GigsPorto
€21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
O fenómeno Patrick Mason é a prenda de Natal confirmada no Hard Club Porto

The phenomenon Patrick Mason is the christmas gift confirmed at Hard Club Porto

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Desert Rain Agency.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Hard Club

R. da Bolsa 19, 4050-253 Porto, Portugal
Doors open11:45 pm

