AMLOU presents Caiiro.

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sat, 18 Nov, 10:00 pm
Los Angeles
$30

About

AMLOU presents Caiiro in Los Angeles 🌴☀️.

Caiiro, is not merely a South African DJ and Producer but an emblem of African house music's resurgence on the global scene. Since childhood, his deep-rooted intrigue in Egyptian lore and the majestic pyramids sh...

Presented by AMLOU.

Lineup

Caiiro

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

