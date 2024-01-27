DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Scandalous true story of the making of 1960s TV cult classic The Prisoner.
From co-writer of Broadway’s 'The Shark Is Broken'
Writers Brian Mitchell & Joseph Nixon
The hit of Brighton Fringe 2023. "Deserves awards." - FringeReview
"A fascinating joy to...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.