DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Who Is No. 1?

The Courtyard Theatre
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
TheatreLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Scandalous true story of the making of 1960s TV cult classic The Prisoner.

From co-writer of Broadway’s 'The Shark Is Broken'

Writers Brian Mitchell & Joseph Nixon

The hit of Brighton Fringe 2023. "Deserves awards." - FringeReview

"A fascinating joy to...

Produced by The Foundry Group

Lineup

Venue

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.