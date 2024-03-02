DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
VOODOO BEACH:
Zerstörung und Wahrhaftigkeit.
Über das Album Wonderful Life von Voodoo Beach
Die Band Voodoo Beach ist ein unwahrscheinliches Unterfangen: In einer Zeit, in der Songs nach 30 Sekunden bereits ihr Innerstes preisgeben sollen, machen Vood
Read more
Voodoo Beach + Kratzen + I Am The Fly
Kratzen:
Repetitiv – motorisch – reduziert – KRATZEN spielt nur das Nötigste. Das 2017 in
Köln gegründete Trio hat im September 2022 sein zweites Album veröffentlicht,
schlicht „zwei“ betitelt.
„Ganz so wie die ge...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.