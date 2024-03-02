DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Voodoo Beach + Kratzen + I Am The Fly

Kulturzentrum Grend
Sat, 2 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsEssen
€16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Voodoo Beach

VOODOO BEACH:

Zerstörung und Wahrhaftigkeit.

Über das Album Wonderful Life von Voodoo Beach

Die Band Voodoo Beach ist ein unwahrscheinliches Unterfangen: In einer Zeit, in der Songs nach 30 Sekunden bereits ihr Innerstes preisgeben sollen, machen Vood Read more

Event information

Voodoo Beach + Kratzen + I Am The Fly

Kratzen:

Repetitiv – motorisch – reduziert – KRATZEN spielt nur das Nötigste. Das 2017 in

Köln gegründete Trio hat im September 2022 sein zweites Album veröffentlicht,

schlicht „zwei“ betitelt.

„Ganz so wie die ge...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Kulturzentrum Grend e.V..
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Voodoo Beach

Venue

Kulturzentrum Grend

Westfalenstraße 311, 45276 Essen, Deutschland
Doors open7:00 pm

